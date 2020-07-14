Montgomery County leaders call on state legislators to remove state song

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In recent weeks, the way Confederate leaders and symbols are memorialized has changed drastically. From removing their names from local schools, street signs and landmarks to civil unrest and the defacing of statues — local leaders are now calling for the ousting of a state song with Confederate roots.

It’s the Maryland state song, aptly titled “Maryland, My Maryland.” It’s a song you may have heard played at graduations, games and other special events. The song dates back to the Confederate era, and certain song lyrics and sentiments don’t sit well with Montgomery County leaders.

The nine-stanza song goes as follows, according to the Maryland Secretary of State Website:

I

The despot’s heel is on thy ​shore,

Maryland!

His torch is at thy temple door,

Maryland!

Avenge the patriotic gore

That flecked the streets of Baltimore,

And be the battle queen of yore,

Maryland! My Maryland!



II

Hark to an exiled son’s appeal,

Maryland!

My mother State! to thee I kneel,

Maryland!

For life and death, for woe and weal,

Thy peerless chivalry reveal,

And gird they beauteous limbs with steel,

Maryland! My Maryland!



III

Thou wilt not cower in the dust,

Maryland!

Thy beaming sword shall never rust,

Maryland!

Remember Carroll’s sacred trust,

Remember Howard’s warlike thrust,-

And all thy slumberers with the just,

Maryland! My Maryland!



IV

Come! ’tis the red dawn of the day,

Maryland!

Come with thy panoplied array,

Maryland!

With Ringgold’s spirit for the fray,

With Watson’s blood at Monterey,

With fearless Lowe and dashing May,

Maryland! My Maryland!



V

Come! for thy shield is bright and strong,

Maryland!

Come! for thy dalliance does thee wrong,

Maryland!

Come to thine own anointed throng,

Stalking with Liberty along,

And chaunt thy dauntless slogan song,

Maryland! My Maryland! VI

Dear Mother! burst the tyrant’s chain,

Maryland!

Virginia should not call in vain,

Maryland!

She meets her sisters on the plain-

“Sic semper!” ’tis the proud refrain

That baffles minions back again,

Maryland!

Arise in majesty again,

Maryland! My Maryland!



VII

I see the blush upon thy cheek,

Maryland!

For thou wast ever bravely meek,

Maryland!

But lo! there surges forth a shriek,

From hill to hill, from creek to creek-

Potomac calls to Chesapeake,

Maryland! My Maryland!



VIII

Thou wilt not yield the Vandal toll,

Maryland!

Thou wilt not crook to his control,

Maryland!

Better the fire upon thee roll, Better the blade, the shot, the bowl,

Than crucifixion of the soul,

Maryland! My Maryland!



IX

I hear the distant thunder-hum,

Maryland!

The Old Line’s bugle, fife, and drum,

Maryland!

She is not dead, nor deaf, nor dumb-

Huzza! she spurns the Northern scum!

She breathes! she burns! she’ll come! she’ll come!

Maryland! My Maryland!

Councilmember Evan Glass said during Tuesday’s meeting, “Our state song portrayed union soldiers as ‘northern scum’ and called President Abraham Lincoln a ”tyrant.’ Our state song was used as a symbol of [the Confederacy] and supported an institution that enslaved people.”

Current Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) has publicly denounced the song and advocated for it’s removal. The entire nine-member, all-Democrat Montgomery County Council is calling on state legislators to take action and scrub the song.

“This represents progress that is so important and so long overdue,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, comparing the removal of the state song to the removal of the former “Redskins” nickname of Washington’s NFL team.

The Maryland General Assembly has tried to oust the song through legislation multiple times before over several decades, but each time to no avail. The most recent attempt was last year.

