Montgomery County leaders call for stronger federal coronavirus response

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local leaders are calling on federal officials to up their game when it comes to forming a national strategy to slow the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

When asked what he would like to see from federal leaders in terms of coronavirus response, Montgomery County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said, “there has to be a national strategy, period.”

Dr. Gayles said the federal government is missing the mark when it comes to a national testing and tracking strategy, funding for labs, and personal protective equipment production efforts.

“We should not have a shortage of masks, gloves, gowns and things like that. We’ve been at this for four months now,” he said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

He says the federal government can help by utilizing the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to a greater degree. It allows federal leaders greater control over the production of goods.

“The Defense Production Act would increase production of those supplies. On the flip-side of that, is having a national strategy for distribution of those supplies to different jurisdictions that is objective, standardized and not based on politics,” he said.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has put a lot of faith in Dr. Gayles and the county’s Health and Human Services Department to help guide the county’s decision-making, often commending their leadership. He says he’s not as impressed with leadership at the federal level.

“There are people out there who are pretending this isn’t a problem and minimizing the problem. Like someone who sits in the White House, for example,” said Elrich.

He says he worries some politicians aren’t spreading the right message.

“They give people a false sense of security, and these are the people they trust, these are the people who elected them. If they lead them down a path that doesn’t stop the virus, just because it doesn’t suit their political agenda, that is just flat out dangerous,” he said.

