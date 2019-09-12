Montgomery County issues proclamation to recognize 400 year mark of slaves in U.S.

The county desegregated its schools back in 1956

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — This year marks 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived here in the U.S.

Montgomery County councilmember Will Jawando presented a proclamation recognizing the first documented ship containing 20 enslaved Africans, which arrived at Hampton, Virginia. Historic documents show more than 12.5 million Africans were captured, sold and transported to the U.S. and other parts of the Americas. Officials say during pre-civil war years, there were 760 families in Montgomery County who owned slaves.

“We still have got a lot of work to do so it’s a chance to reflect and to really think about what steps we can take to move our county further to review what we have done,” said Jim Stowe, Montgomery County Office Of Human Rights director.

Montgomery County desegregated its schools in 1956.

