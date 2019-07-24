Montgomery County invests millions toward affordable housing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County hit a record as over $100 million were invested all to expand affordable housing.

Montgomery County has added nearly 2,000 affordable housing units, and that’s because the county invested $103 million into their Housing Initiative Fund.

“We knew our commitment to making sure this would keep going forward in the same strong way that we did this last year,” said Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich.

As housing is known to be a common challenge across the region, officials said this is a historic achievement for the county. They reached the highest level of financing for housing in 30 years. “You can’t build it for the price that you can buy it and renovate it, so this is a really important step that we’re taking, and I think the region is finally realizing the importance of preservation of affordable housing,” Elrich stated.

The investment allows over 60% of new or renovated housing to be affordable for people with incomes between 30% and 60% of Montgomery County’s median income. Some will even be designated for those with special needs, all throughout the county.

“Whether it’s a senior citizen looking to downsize, but not finding a suitable location for them to downsize to; whether it’s a family struggling to find a location suitable for their growing family; whether it’s a young professional trying to break in,” Montgomery County Councilmember, Gabe Albornoz said.

This is a accomplishment, as the county had a decrease in affordable units back in 2015.