Montgomery County introduces resolution recognizing Indigenous People’s Day

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County just introduced a resolution to recognize Indigenous People’s Day.

Councilmember Nancy Navarro launched the resolution during a council meeting. If passed, the county will recognize the second Monday in October, dedicating the day to the Indian tribes associated with the Maryland Commission on Indian Affairs. County officials believe Indian tribes ‘deserve to have their stories told and their cultures celebrated.’

If passed, the resolution will allow the county to update its calendars. The resolution also calls on state leaders to recognize Indigenous People’s Day as a state holiday. “This is not about erasing history, but instead, elevating traditionally silenced voices as part of our historical narrative, and I may add that this is really important for our county and state,” Navarro said.

Over 70 jurisdictions and seven states recognize Indigenous People’s Day, including Takoma Park and cities in Prince George’s County, Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia.

