Montgomery County introduces bill to ban discrimination on natural hairstyles

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Imagine not landing a gig because of something as simple as wearing your natural hairstyle.

Montgomery County officials say that seems to be the case for some in the county. Officials have introduced a measure to end discrimination against natural hairstyles. County officials aim to protect anyone who decides to wear their hair in a natural state. “Any natural hair, cornrows, locs, twists, braids, colored hair,” said Montgomery County Councilmember, Will Jawando.

The Crown Act stands for (C)reating a (R)espectful and (O)pen (W)orld for (N)atural hair. It was put in place to combat discrimination. If this bill passes, residents can seek a civil penalty of up to $5,000 through the county’s Office of Human Rights if discrimination is proven. “I think it’s great. I think we should not be judging people by what they have on their head and how they wear their hair,” local resident, Hilda Godley stated.

Many have reported feeling pressure due to societal norms. Officials say this is an effort to bring awareness to this issue. The bill not only covers employment discrimination but also in public accommodations, like taxi services. “We have over 200,000 Black and Latina women in this county, many of whom wear their hair natural. My daughters are among them,” Jawando said. “There’s so many people that deal with this in making daily decisions about how to present themselves to the world in fear of not being able to get a job or be themselves.”

Many hairstyles are traditionally worn by people of color for expression of culture. “You should be allowed to express [yourself]. If I [were] in their shoes, I would feel trapped and I would hate to work there,” local resident, Johnny Nguyen said.

This bill is another step forward for advancing racial equity in Montgomery County. In July, New York and California passed legislation prohibiting discrimination based on an individual’s hairstyle.

There will be a hearing on October 15 about this new legislation.