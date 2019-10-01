Montgomery County introduces 5G tower zoning proposal

County residents' concerned the towers are placed too close to their homes

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County councilmembers introduced a zoning proposal that will require 5G cell towers to be placed between 30 and 60 feet away from residential zones.

A few months ago, county residents complained 5G cell towers were placed too close to their homes. Some say they the towers have high radio waves which could affect their health. Officials say this proposal will allow residents to have a voice in the process to argue that there are less obtrusive locations. No equipment will be allowed closer than 30 feet to a house or other habitable building.

“This is going to legalize the distance of no closer than 30 feet to a house but generally trying to incentivize the industry to place them 60 feet or more to a house,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

A public hearing for the bill will be scheduled at a later date.