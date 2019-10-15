Montgomery County Housing Impact Fairness Act would require rebuilt homes to pay impact fees

The act would go toward affordable housing and schools

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Housing Impact Fairness Act was introduced to raise $100 million for affordable housing and school construction in Montgomery County.

Councilmember Evan Glass held a press conference Tuesday discussing his new bill that would go toward construction in the county over the next decade. The act is expected to close a loophole so that all new residential construction fairly contributes to the jurisdiction’s infrastructure needs. Officials say currently, newly rebuilt homes do not contribute to the impact fees collected on all other newly built residences.

“It will ensure that all new homes in Montgomery County will pay their fair share of impact taxes to support affordable housing and our schools,” said Liz Purcell, county resident.

If passed, the bill would take effect next year.