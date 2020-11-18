Montgomery County Housing and Community Affairs hosting tenant town hall meeting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you are behind on rent, you can join one of the online Tenant Town Halls November 18th and November 19th.

During these town halls, tenants can learn how to apply for help with rent, their rights and options, and where to call to get support.

The town halls are in partnership with the Department of Housing and Community Affairs and hosted by the Latino Economic Development Center and Renters Alliance.

The overall goal of these town halls is to help tenants avoid eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to register, visit their website.