Montgomery County house fire investigated as arson

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County arson investigators are looking into what caused a house fire Wednesday morning.

Fire and rescue crews responded to the 14000 block of Edelmar Drive in Leisure World shortly after 2 a.m. One resident was taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries. Fire officials say the smoke alarms did not function properly. The fire caused $350,000 worth of damage.

“When we got there it had fire up in the attic area of the house, the occupant was assisted out, (he) initially didn’t want to be transported but we did end up taking him to the hospital,” Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesman, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

The fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Arson/explosive tip line: (240) 777-2263