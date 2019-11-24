Montgomery County hosts its annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County held its annual Thanksgiving Parade on Saturday to kick off the holiday season.

With over a hundred entries in the parade, friends and family from all over the community came out to celebrate the holiday season. The parade featured live performances, holiday music, festive floats, and more.

Qiana Wise and her daughter Korin are new to the area and were in the parade representing local Girl scout troop 3474. Qiana says events like this really bring the community together.

“Montgomery county’s annual thanksgiving day parade is wonderful and wonderfully put together, organized and it looks like everyone enjoys it,” said Wise.

This is Montgomery county’s 22nd year hosting its annual Thanksgiving Parade.