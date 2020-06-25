Montgomery County hosts free pop-up COVID-19 test site in Takoma Park

Future pop-up sites in the next few weeks in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Germantown

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County held its first free pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Takoma Park on Thursday.

County officials planned to host testing sites in areas hit hardest by the coronavirus. Participants were required to register a day before the event held at the Takoma Park Recreation Center. The county administered saliva testing, which is just a simple swab in the mouth. Their goal was to test 400 people and there are plans to host more pop-up sites in the coming weeks.

“This is what we call a pop up for asymptomatic so for people who don’t have symptoms that are not sick that want to get testing to get a base line,” said Mark Arsenault, Montgomery County emergency management specialist.

“This doesn’t just begin and end with testing but it opens the door for folks to get access to all kinds of resources that they might need during this pandemic and this economic crisis that they’re in,” said Dr. Raymond Crowel, Director of Montgomery County Department of Health & Human Services.

There will be pop-up sites in the next few weeks in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Germantown.

