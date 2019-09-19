Montgomery County home values reach 10-year high

The average price of a home in the county is $475,000

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Housing trends in the Montgomery County market are looking pretty steady. That’s according to a report from the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors.

Findings show home values are rising, prices in the county have reached a 10-year high. This means the median price of a house has jumped nearly 8 percent since last year. This is actually good news for those who wish to live in Montgomery County. Experts believe the rising trend has to do with the local economy and surrounding government agencies.

“Montgomery County homes are at an all-time high, largely as a result of a strong economy, you got strong employment, the new administration that’s in place has done a good job of reinforcing the employment locally, keeping interest rates low,” said Brian Coester, Real Estate Connection CEO

