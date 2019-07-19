Montgomery County holds bioterrorism emergency preparedness exercise

The exercise simulated a response after an anthrax or bioterrorism incident in our area

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services held an emergency preparedness exercise at Albert Einstein High School Friday.

The exercise simulated a response after anthrax or bioterrorism incident in the area. Volunteers acted as residents who needed to pick up medication. A medical doctor explained why these exercises are important.

“I think the most important thing is that this is an opportunity for us in the public health world to show the community that we are prepared, should something like this happen. It can instill some level of trust within the community,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, chief of public health services in Montgomery County.

Officials say in the event of an anthrax incident, the county would need to hand out hundreds of doses of medication per minute to keep everyone safe.