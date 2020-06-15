Montgomery County high school tagged with racist graffiti

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County high school was tagged with racist graffiti on Friday, according to school leaders.

The principal at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda sent a letter informing the school community that the “n-word” and a noose were spray painted on campus grounds over the weekend.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened at Whitman. Similar racist graffiti was also found on school grounds earlier this year. The principal said Montgomery County Police are involved in the investigation.

In the letter to parents, principal Robert Dodd wrote, in part, “I want to emphasize as strongly as possible that this racist and destructive behavior will not be tolerated in the Walt Whitman High School community.”

