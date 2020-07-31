Montgomery County health officer prohibits private schools from opening in-person

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County, Maryland Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles has prohibited private schools in the county from opening for in-person instruction through Oct. 1, 2020.

Montgomery County Public Schools already opted to go virtual until at least the end of January 2021.

In a press release sent Friday, Gayles said, “At this point the data does not suggest that in-person instruction is safe for students or teachers. We have seen increases in transmission rates for COVID-19 in the State of Maryland, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of Virginia, particularly in younger age groups, and this step is necessary to protect the health and safety of Montgomery County residents.”

The county said the directive is effective immediately, and will be revisited on October 1.

Last week, Mater Amoris Montessori School spoke to WDVM about having an outdoor classroom method in addition to remote learning.

