Montgomery County government “prepares” to work through potential COVID-19 outbreak

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are taking precautions and making preparations amid the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Maryland.

Some forums and town halls scheduled this week have been cancelled out of what the county says is an “abundance of caution.”

When asked about county government preparations, Montgomery County Council President Sidney Katz said county employees may need to work remotely to make sure their work continues and plans are being made to accommodate the potential need to telework. He says the health and safety of the county’s workforce are paramount.

“We certainly don’t want anyone to come to work if they’re sick. Not just for Montgomery County government employees, but any place. The public remains safe, it’s what we’re going to continue to work on,” said Katz.

He says he’s confident in the ability of the county’s Department of Health and Human Services and Office of Emergency Management to mitigate risks associated with local cases of coronavirus.