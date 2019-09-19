Montgomery County furniture store caught fire

Cause of the fire is still under investigation

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County firefighters were busy early Thursday morning after a Kensington furniture store caught fire.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials were called to the 4100 block of Howard Avenue around 3 a.m. Seventy-five firefighters were on the scene and it took a few hours to contain the fire. The estimated cost of damage is a $1.2 million in structural damage to the building.

“The damage was fairly significant, several of the businesses are effected including the Hernandez painting decorator which is a woodworking furniture restoration and so forth,” said Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

