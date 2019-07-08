Montgomery County first-responders get hundreds of calls

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to around 250 calls for service in three hours on Monday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – It was a busy morning for first-responders in Montgomery County on Monday morning as Fire and Rescue Services responded to around 250 calls within three hours on Monday, as opposed to their typical day of 350 calls.

“I would say that 75-80 percent of our entire workforce activated and active and deployed this morning,” said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services (MCFRS). He also says over 25 people were rescued from cars stranded in high water on Monday. He reminds people to “turn around, don’t drown.”

“It only takes a few inches of moving water to move your vehicle, in fact on the Clara Barton Parkway we had several vehicles that were swept away. The water was high and it was rising. We rescued five people from cars that were in swift moving water,” said Piringer.

Residents who live along Belfast Road in Potomac were not able to leave their neighborhood because of a sinkhole that blocked off the only road in and out.

“Some of the infrastructure is damaged, trees down, power lines down, there are some power outages, roadways that are damaged,” Piringer said.

He said he didn’t know of any major injuries or fatalities from Monday’s weather events.

“We had dozens and dozens of calls for help were made and it looks like we met that challenge,” he added.

As of Monday afternoon, county transportation officials were looking for a solution to fix the sinkhole in Potomac caused by the flooding.