Montgomery County first in the region to introduce taxpayer receipt module

The website will give residents a breakdown of how taxes are being spent

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is the first in the region to introduce a new taxpayer receipt module.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich revealed the new website to give residents insight on how their tax dollars will support the county’s fiscal year budget. The county’s budget director, Rich Madaleno, says the online tool will enable taxpayers to see how their estimated local income and property taxes will support budgeted services from now to June of next year.

“This is now an opportunity for individuals to know exactly what they’re getting for their dollar,” said Rich Madaleno, Montgomery County Executive Office.

Homeowners will have an estimated value on the website that will show how their tax dollars are spent by the county for education, public safety, transportation, and other services.