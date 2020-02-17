Montgomery County fire baton twirler dies from fire injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A fire baton twirler died from her injuries after a shed fire in Montgomery County last Tuesday.
Authorities say Caroline Gaiser, 34, died from her injuries at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington D.C.
Fire crews were called to Summit and Glenrose Avenue in Kensington for the report of a shed on fire. Fire officials say the Gaiser used kerosine to ignite batons which may have spilled on her clothes and caught fire. A man also suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries. The estimated cost of damage is about $10,000.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App