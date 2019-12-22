Montgomery County Fire and Rescue warns residents about the danger of Carbon Monoxide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention more than 400 people in the U.S die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning every year.

Montgomery County fire and rescue wants to remind residents to check your batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as well as to purchase a carbon monoxide alarm if you don’t already have one. Carbon monoxide is considered an invisible killer.

Councilmember Craig Rice and Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein want you to know about a new law designed to protect you from the dangers of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.

“People who are being exposed to carbon monoxide traditionally indicate that as flu-like symptoms little bit of nausea and feeling of getting the flu that’s the first indicator that you would be getting carbon monoxide poisoning but you would have no natural reason to believe that’s carbon monoxide versus the time of year the colds going around,” said Montgomery County Fire chief Goldstein.

He says this is why it is so important to have one and to make sure that it is working properly.

According to the National Safety Council more than 20,000 people, a year visit the emergency room, and more than 4,000 others are hospitalized.