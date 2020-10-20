Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services urges residents to check Carbon Monoxide alarms

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As the weather gets cooler and families begin to warm their cars up inside the garage, use fireplaces, and turn on heaters- Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services is reminding residents the importance of Carbon Monoxide alarms.

Carbon Monoxide is called the silent killer and having Carbon Conoxide alarms is not only a smart decision, but a potentially life-saving one as well.

In Maryland it is a law for many existing single unit, two unit, and townhouse dwelling to have Carbon Monoxide alarms to alert occupants to the presence of the potentially deadly gas.

CarbonMmonoxide is odorless, tasteless, and invisible so it’s important to know what steps to take to prevent poising and what to do incase of an emergency.

Carbon Monoxide Safety Tips

-Test Carbon Monoxide alarm once per month

-Never use oven for heat

-Do not run vehicle in garage

-Never ignore a beeping Carbon Monoxide alarm