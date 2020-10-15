Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services shares window safety tips for children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As cooler months approach, more people are opening their windows so Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services urges families to be aware of young children’s access to windows.

Falls are the leading cause of unintentional injuries in children less than 14 years of age and more than 80 percent of fall related injuries among children ages 4 and under occur in the home.

Even if you do not live in a high-rise building, windows still pose a great risk for children because many fataln falls even occur from low heights.

tips to prevent window related injuries in the home are: