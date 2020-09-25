Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services shares fire safety tips to the fall and winter seasons

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As the weather breaks, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services urges people to be cautious of fire hazards.

The fall and winter seasons are busy times for fire fighters because people are just beginning to use heating devices and making more hot meals. Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman says it’s important to test your smoke detectors, have an emergency exit plan, and never leave the kitchen unattended.

Additionally, he says that as more people spend time at home there is the danger of overloading your electrical items. Lastly, if a fire does break out, leave the house immediately because it can spread faster than you imagine.