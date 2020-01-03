Montgomery County fire and rescue crews stay busy during winter season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services typically sees a higher volume of calls for service during the winter months, and Thursday night was no exception.

MCFRS crews were busy overnight Thursday, tackling multiple house and apartment fires.

An electrical fire leaves a Montgomery Village family displaced, MCFRS says that fire caused about $50,000 in damage.

Another fire along Ivy Glen Rd in Kensington was likely caused by water leaking into the home’s electrical system.

Montgomery County crews also provided mutual aid to Prince George’s County crews during a two-alarm apartment fire in Laurel, Maryland, where several people were hurt.

Many fire departments in the National Capital Region have mutual aid agreements.

“All the jurisdictions have a seamless response for mutual aid. For us, it’s Fairfax County, Howard County, Frederick County and Prince George’s County,” said MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer. “We have a mutual aid agreement, we will always send the closest unit no matter what it is or where it is.”

MCFRS just added over 20 new, updated fire engines to its fleet and is implementing new changes throughout 2020.