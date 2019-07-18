Montgomery County experienced 911 service disruption Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County 911 phone system had an intermittent outage around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

According to police, there was a period of about eight minutes where some 911 calls may not have gone through, from 9:35 a.m. while they worked to fix the outage.

Callers would have received a message saying they had reached a non-working number.

Montgomery County Police said they know of one caller who needed basic life support medical servics who were impacted by the outage, and are still working to identify anyone else affected.