Montgomery County expected to stay in phase 2 until “shift in numbers” across state

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County entered a phase two stage of re-opening last month but health officials say they could remain in that stage for a while.

The county’s health officer Dr. Travis Gayles says the county is not quite ready for phase three due to recent positive cases of COVID-19. The county has had over 17,000 cases to date, and that number is increasing, however it’s not as significant as compared to other surrounding areas including Prince George’s County and Baltimore, Gayles said.

Officials will continue to watch numbers with hopes they start trending downward. Gayles said there needs to be a total shift in numbers across the state and he’s reminding residents to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines to avoid another spike.

On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland as a state will stay paused on stage two of reopening for the time being. He also expanded the statewide mask mandate to include wearing face coverings outside if social distancing is not possible. The expanded mandate takes effect on July 31.

