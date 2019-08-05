Montgomery County expands program to attract more businesses to the area

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Months after the Montgomery County business connect program launched, officials are now expanding its program to the Silver Spring regional area.

Business Connect is a new program that was brought to Montgomery County by County Executive Marc Elrich’s Administration. The goal is to bring classes, counseling and connections to support businesses where they are located. County officials say they first piloted the program with partners in the upper county. The program also features an online tool for startup companies to use for business plans.

“It’s part of a program that I wanted to get started with my new administration which is basically trying to make Montgomery County more business-friendly, finding out what are the issues in the business community,” Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Officials plan to expand the program to other regional areas including East County, Bethesda and Mid-County.