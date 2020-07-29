Montgomery County expands mental health crisis hotline amidst pandemic

If you or anyone you know could be facing a crisis and may be in need of help please call 240.777.4000

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County aims to protect those dealing with mental health crises as there’s a greater need for help.

Data shows calls to the county’s mental health crises hotline went up 25 percent since the pandemic. The council passed a $395,000 budget to fund the organization – Everymind. The organization helps residents resolve conflicts through counseling, case management programs, and also manages a 24-7 hotline for residents to call or text for help. Officials say there is now a greater need to assist some residents and their overall well being. The funds will go directly toward both staffing resources and expanding the hotline.

“When residents call there should be someone on the other end of the line, too often, unfortunately because of staffing resources and the increase need, those calls are up 25 percent during this crisis alone,” Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County council member

The county council also approved $590,000 for a Mobile Crisis Response Team.

HOTLINE: (240) 777-4000

