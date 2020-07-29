Montgomery County expands mental health crisis hotline amidst pandemic

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County aims to protect those dealing with mental health crises as there’s a greater need for help.
Data shows calls to the county’s mental health crises hotline went up 25 percent since the pandemic. The council passed a $395,000 budget to fund the organization – Everymind. The organization helps residents resolve conflicts through counseling, case management programs, and also manages a 24-7 hotline for residents to call or text for help. Officials say there is now a greater need to assist some residents and their overall well being. The funds will go directly toward both staffing resources and expanding the hotline.
“When residents call there should be someone on the other end of the line, too often, unfortunately because of staffing resources and the increase need, those calls are up 25 percent during this crisis alone,” Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County council member
The county council also approved $590,000 for a Mobile Crisis Response Team.
HOTLINE: (240) 777-4000
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Gov. Justice attributes Mercer County nursing home outbreak (2 dead, 42 positive) to Myrtle Beach
- These false reports on COVID-19 are proving highly contagious
- 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ohio home: ‘My heart is broken for this family,’ mayor says
- Temperatures continue to stay above normal along the I-270 corridor
- Vanessa Guillen murder prompts lawmakers to discuss what more can be done for sexual assault victims in U.S. Army
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App