Montgomery County Executive releases proposal for next fiscal year budget

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich released his proposal for the county’s next fiscal year budget this week, and a lot of the focus is geared toward education, economic development and transportation.

Elrich released the budget that his team has been working on for six months. He’s proposing a three-cent tax increase that is specifically designed for education for their public school system. Combined with that is a $108 increase in the county’s property tax credit so that a homeowner with a $500,000 home would see about a $42 annual tax increase.

Elrich says COVID-19 was not apart of his plan, as it was designed months prior to the outbreak, but he’s planning to work with the council to re-work the budget. Montgomery County Councilmember, Will Jawando said, “In light of where we are with the global pandemic, a property tax increase on anybody is not something that we should do this year, and again, I think we need to maintain services, fund our school’s budget, and next year, we need to talk about tax fairness.” County Budget Director, Rich Madaleno stated, “We have to adjust our tax rate every year so we can’t just sit on tax rates and let it be. All the county executive’s proposal is doing is actually just going back to the tax rate from three years ago.”

The county has state and federal funds available to help adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak.