Montgomery County executive order to prevent authorities from asking residents’ about immigration status

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials signed an executive order to ensure residents they will not cooperate with ICE.

This comes after many were concerned about the raids to round up undocumented immigrants. It’s a simple signature that would give immigrants in Montgomery County a sense of ease. “Enforcing immigration law is the sole responsibility of the federal government of the United States. It is not in the interest of Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich.

Elrich signed the Promoting Community Trust executive order that would prevent authorities from asking residents about their immigration status. This is to assure the safety of all residents. “The county is one of the most diverse counties in the United States with a thriving immigrant community representing more than 30% of the county’s population,” Elrich stated. Montgomery County Councilmember, Tom Hucker said, “There’s so much anxiety in our community, and there [are] a lot of rumors that ice is coming into the community and knocking on doors.”

Officials say they want to be clear they will not cooperate with ICE agents. In the past few weeks, many were afraid to send their kids to school or run daily errands. The executive order is in place to give some peace of mind to continue on with their lives. “This is a critical first step that has come after many years of advocacy,” said Casa Executive Director, Gustavo Torres. Hucker added, “It’s really appropriate we are sending a signal from the county government that this is a welcoming county government. We have everybody’s back. We’re not cooperating with ICE.”

The executive order is effective immediately.