Montgomery County Executive meets with immigration officials

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is speaking out after meeting with local immigration officials Wednesday.

This comes after U.S. Customs and Immigration Acting Director Ken Cucinelli called out Elrich’s immigration polices last week. Elrich says the meeting helped to clear confusion surrounding county policies.

The full statement from the county executive reads:

“There has been some confusion about Montgomery County policy when it comes to undocumented individuals charged with serious crimes and how we interact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). To clarify our policy, I met with ICE officials today at the Executive Office Building. While the meeting was generally introductory, I believe that the conversation was productive; and more discussions will follow. I continue to appreciate that Montgomery County is one of the safest and most inclusive places in the Washington Metropolitan Area and the rest of the United States.”

There is a demonstration to protest Elrich’s policies planned for Friday morning in Rockville.