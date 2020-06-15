Montgomery County enters Phase 2 of reopening on June 19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County, Maryland, will enter Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, June 19 at 5 p.m., according to Executive Marc Elrich.

The state initiated Phase 2 reopening on June 5, and continues to allow local jurisdictions the option to delay its reopening phases as needed. With Montgomery County reporting one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, the county had delayed both its Phase 1 and 2 reopening. Now, Elrich and County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles say public health data is showing signs of improvement — allowing for Phase 2.

The county provides the following guidelines for Phase 2:

Retail – curbside and limited in-store; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of sales space;

– curbside and limited in-store; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of sales space; Restaurants – outdoor/patio seating and limited indoor dining with requirements; up to 50 percent capacity maximum indoors if social distancing can be maintained;

– outdoor/patio seating and limited indoor dining with requirements; up to 50 percent capacity maximum indoors if social distancing can be maintained; Childcare – childcare programs can reopen with a maximum of 15 individuals per classroom;

– childcare programs can reopen with a maximum of 15 individuals per classroom; Gyms – fitness centers, and other indoor physical activities; open with requirements; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of fitness space;

– fitness centers, and other indoor physical activities; open with requirements; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of fitness space; Houses of Worship – virtual, drive-in, and limited indoor and outdoor services with requirements – one congregant/family unit per 200 sq. ft. of service space;

– virtual, drive-in, and limited indoor and outdoor services with requirements – one congregant/family unit per 200 sq. ft. of service space; Indoor and Outdoor Gatherings – limited to a maximum of 50 or one person/family unit per 200 sq. ft., whichever is lower

– limited to a maximum of 50 or one person/family unit per 200 sq. ft., whichever is lower Salons/Barbers/Nails – all personal services allowed by appointment only; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of service delivery space;

– all personal services allowed by appointment only; one patron per 200 sq. ft. of service delivery space; Car Washes – open for internal and external cleaning with requirements;

– open for internal and external cleaning with requirements; Office Spaces and Multi-tenant Commercial Buildings – limited use for nonessential personnel with requirements; telework strongly encouraged where applicable;

– limited use for nonessential personnel with requirements; telework strongly encouraged where applicable; Indoor and Outdoor pools (public and private) – open with capacity restrictions;

– open with capacity restrictions; Outdoor Day Camps – expanded opening with requirements;

– expanded opening with requirements; Outdoor Youth Sports – expanded for low-contact sports with requirements;

– expanded for low-contact sports with requirements; Parks & Playgrounds – parks open for personal fitness and fitness classes with requirements; playgrounds open with requirements; only low-contact sports allowed; and

– parks open for personal fitness and fitness classes with requirements; playgrounds open with requirements; only low-contact sports allowed; and Ride On Bus Service – expanded schedule; expanded routes.

What’s still closed during Phase 2? The county said concerts and theaters, senior centers, libraries and recreation facilities can not yet open.

Reopening comes with safety measurements — such as face coverings, social distancing and increased sanitization.

As of June 15, Montgomery County reports that 655 residents have died of COVID-19, and there have been over 13,000 positive cases. Last week, the county revealed that test results in low-income areas were either lost, not recorded, or never revealed to the residents. This issue is still under investigation.

Montgomery County said it is looking at the following data points to determine reopening:

Decreasing daily numbers of new cases

Increasing testing capacity

Implementing a large-scale contact tracing effort with the State

Decreasing hospitalizations and use of the emergency room by patients with COVID-19 related symptoms

Positive trends in the death rate and test positivity.

Nearby Maryland counties Frederick and Washington have already entered Phase 2.

