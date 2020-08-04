Montgomery County eases restrictions on personal service businesses

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — You can expect to see some changes to business operations in Montgomery County this week.

Tuesday, the county council unanimously passed a vote to amend current COVID-19 orders, which was put in place in June. Personal service businesses are now allowed to re-open with restrictions including massage parlors, tattoo and tanning salons. Personal service businesses were not included in the county’s phase two plans. In this new order, religious institutions will now be able to host a larger crowd, worship services are now permitted indoors and outdoors while following physical distancing guidelines. In addition, restaurants will not be able to serve alcohol after 10 pm, during a press conference, some residents asked officials to re-consider some parts of the order.

“I understand that our contact tracers have seen higher rates leading back to evening drinking and that’s part of the idea behind this,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County councilmember.

The order will also require malls monitor large crowds by keeping shoppers at a distance.

