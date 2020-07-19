Montgomery County declares heat emergency alert through Tuesday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The National Weather Service has forecasted extremely dangerous temperatures and Montgomery County has issued a Heat Emergency Alert Sunday through Tuesday at 6 p.m..

WDVM’s meteorologist Derick Bowen said spending extended periods of time outside could quickly become dangerous.

“As temperatures rise up into the 90s and index values into the 100s, the likelihood of heat stroke and heat exhaustion become inevitable,” Bowen said. “For those that are undergoing heat stroke, they need professional medical attention. However for us who get heat exhaustion, we just need to move into a more cooled air conditioning room.”

Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer said their team spent part of their weekend rescuing hikers facing heat related issues, and now some trails are facing temporary closures.

“The Billy Goat A Trail will be closed to hikers on Sunday and Monday,” Piringer said. “And that’s of the authority of the Superintendent of the National Park Services.”

Bowen said people should be aware of the symptoms that can accompany heat related issues, and they should know how to address them.

Above all else, experts are recommending you pre-hydrate, hydrate, and re-hydrate throughout the day, regardless of your activity level.

Montgomery County Cooling Centers are located at the following locations:

Sunday and Wednesday; from noon to 6 p.m.:

Monday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Tuesday; from noon to 6 p.m.:

Masks are required at the cooling centers and will be available if needed.