Montgomery County COVID-19 test hotline

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County launched a new COVID-19 test hotline on Thursday.

The hotline was created in an effort to remove the obstacles and barriers that some residents face when trying to get tested for Coronavirus. Montgomery County was hit pretty hard by the virus, and has delayed reopening because of it. Officials are hoping this hotline will help increase the testing needed to get the virus under control.

“We are creating multiple entry points for people to be able to utilize to get access to testing, regardless of their insurance status and regardless of their relationship with their primary care provider.” said Montgomery County Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles.

The hotline number is 240-777-1755.

