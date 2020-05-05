Montgomery County courts behind thousands of cases since COVID-19 pandemic

Courts are expected open to the public June 8th

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s court system is behind on thousands of cases since the spread of COVID-19 started.

County officials say in the past three months, they had to reschedule 13,000 hearings and about 1,600 trials, and that is quote, “a large hole to dig out of” as they continue to see an increasing volume.

Courts have been closed to the public since March 17, but they are still open for emergency situations, like bail reviews, domestic violence cases and search warrants. Officials are also looking into a reopening strategy. Montgomery County Circuit Court Administrator, Judy Rupp said, “With social distancing, we will be needing to perform as many remote proceedings as possible. We just cannot bring the public in here and have them sit for these tremendously populated dockets.”

Courts are expected to open on June 8.

