Montgomery County councilmember receives hate messages in response to police reform

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Another Montgomery County Councilmember says he’s been getting hateful messages over the last few months in response to the county police reform.

Councilmember Will Jawando has been tackling issues dealing with police since he took office last year. He recently passed the Law Enforcement Trust and Transparency Act which is in place to conduct third-party investigations anytime there is a police-involved injury or shooting. The idea stems from the death of Robert White, who was shot by police during an altercation last year.

The county council is also working on a police advisory board with 13 members to work as a liaison between police and the community. Jawando says his office has received dozens of emails that have been reported to police. “I know the vast majority of people in Montgomery County are good people. It’s a great community, but it’s just a reminder that: to me and to our team, that it’s important work that we’re doing,” Jawando stated.

Jawando is the second council member to receive hate mail within the past few months. Last month, Evan Glass received messages against the LGBTQ community.