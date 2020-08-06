Montgomery County council member proposes adding two districts

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A proposal to add two additional districts to the Montgomery County council passed and will now appear as a question on Novembers’ ballot.

Councilmember Evan Glass proposed an amendment that would add two districts to one of the most populated counties in the region. Adding two districts will bring Montgomery County to a total of 11 districts. The council’s current make up has five districts and four at-large seats. Glass says adding two additional seats would help the county keep up with the population since the county has increased by nearly 50% since the 80’s. The shift will also would put the county in line with the neighboring jurisdictions including D.C. And Prince George’s County.

“Even with Prince George’s County recently expanding to having two at-large, they get to vote for three, so getting to vote for five is pretty good democracy here in Montgomery County,” said Evan Glass, Montgomery County council member.

There was an 8-1 vote as council member Andrew Friedson was not in favor of the proposal. Political group, Nine Districts for Moco, wants to eliminate at large seats to add two seats which will bring a total of nine districts and better representation for upper Montgomery County.

