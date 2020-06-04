Montgomery County councilmember plans to declare “racism” a public health emergency

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County councilmember is planning to introduce legislation declaring racism a public health emergency.

Councilmember Will Jawando tweeted, “In the coming week, I plan to introduce a resolution declaring racism a public health emergency in Montgomery County. Across all systems in healthcare, education, housing, economic development, criminal justice – we see racism and lives have been lost as a direct result.”

Jawando believes the system is failing communities of color, and taking action is the only way for change. He plans to start advocating in the coming weeks. “Black people, brown people are dying at much higher rates, and it’s an emergency, so making that connection and saying that we can no longer just say that it’s unfortunate that it happens; no, it’s directly connected to systemic racism,” the councilmember said.

The council is set to vote on the resolution Tuesday. Jawando says he would like to get public input on the resolution draft. Anyone interested may email him: councilmember.Jawando@montgomerycountymd.gov

