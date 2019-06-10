Montgomery County councilmember concerned after being pulled over by trooper

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County councilman is raising concern after he says he was pulled over by a Maryland state trooper.

This past weekend, councilman Will Jawando posted a photo on social media and claims he was racially profiled when he was stopped by a trooper. Jawando says the trooper told him he was pulled over because he did not stop on the stop line at a traffic light. Jawando also said the trooper asked him if he was the owner of the car he was driving. The councilman recently passed The Law Enforcement Trust and Transparency Act which would require independent investigations anytime there is an officer involved shooting or death.

Jawando says he does not think discipline should be taken against the trooper but he calls for better training in the system.

“For me it’s not about the particular officer. It’s more about as a system where the incentive structure is set up to have these types of pre-textual stops as a way of policing,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember, at large.

According to spokesman Greg Shipley, the trooper did not know the race or sex of the driver before stopping the vehicle and he says it was not a pre-textual stop.