Montgomery County council works to repeal part of bicycle law

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County council members are working to change part of a bike registration law.

Tom Hucker, chair of the council’s Transportation and Environment Committee, said “this repeals an onerous law that requires people who own bikes to register them. It’s certainly a law I think many people were unaware of.”

One man found out about the law when he was pulled over for running a stop sign while riding his unregistered bike.

Montgomery County resident Steve Silverman recorded his interactions with police and got body camera footage from when he was issued citations for the unregistered bike and failure to stop at a stop sign.

“When I get home, I realize both citations I received were criminal citations and I received summonses to appear in court,” Silverman said.

When he went to court, the charges were dropped.

With this revised legislation, the registration program will still exist for those who want to register their bikes, but takes away the mandatory registration requirement.

“I think a registration program is certainly helpful if my bike gets stolen. If it has a registration number and the police know my identity and can tie that bike to my registration number, in the event, it’s lost or stolen, they could bring it back to me,” Hucker said.

The council plans to continue changing and modernizing laws currently on the books.

“I think this a great thing, I’m glad we’re taking this step. It’s in line with our work on racial equity and social justice and Vision Zero,” councilmember Will Jawando said.

Bikes that are part of bike-sharing programs will remain under mandatory registration.