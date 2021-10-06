Montgomery County Council tables action on rent protection bill

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many Montgomery County residents have been waiting on rent stabilization Bill 30-21 to pass, but the council delayed their vote that could extend protection for renters. 

Although the state of emergency ended in August, the county’s COVID-19 Renter’s Relief Act remains in effect until November 15th.

If the bill is extended, rent cannot be raised above the voluntary rent guidelines of 1.4%.

If stricter amendments are approved, rent increases and late fee charges would be prohibited until August 2022. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories