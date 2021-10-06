Montgomery County Council tables action on rent protection bill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Many Montgomery County residents have been waiting on rent stabilization Bill 30-21 to pass, but the council delayed their vote that could extend protection for renters.

Although the state of emergency ended in August, the county’s COVID-19 Renter’s Relief Act remains in effect until November 15th.

If the bill is extended, rent cannot be raised above the voluntary rent guidelines of 1.4%.

If stricter amendments are approved, rent increases and late fee charges would be prohibited until August 2022.