Montgomery County council ramps up school bus safety after student death

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — School bus safety has been a topic since two tragic incidents happened near bus stops in Montgomery County last month.

A 9-year-old was killed in December 2019 after she was hit a bus while crossing the street and a 17-year-old was injured just days after that. Montgomery County Public Schools and the Montgomery County Police Department briefed the council on ways to keep students safe while at crossing the streets or waiting for school busses. Officials will look into placement of bus stop locations, crosswalks, and educational outreach efforts for both student pedestrians’ and drivers.

“We really have to create a program that is mandatory for all of our kids that talks about pedestrian safety,” said Craig Rice, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Councilmember’s Rice and Katz requested this briefing after learning of those two tragic incidents involving students.