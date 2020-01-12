Montgomery County Council PTA hosts 3rd annual Health and Wellness Forum

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– The Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (MCCPTA) held its third annual Mental Health and Wellness Forum on Saturday.

The event took place at Earle B. Wood Middle School and featured keynote speaker Dr. Raymond Crowell who discussed topics such as depression, anxiety and vaping. The forum also included a number of resources for students, family, and staff including, free mental health training, wellness checks, mindfulness classes, first aid training and more.

“Our goal is to destigmatize mental health issues and to connect families, students, and teachers to resources inside MCPS and the county and third to build a coalition for mental health and wellness and to bring more support to it,” said Dr. Sunil Dasgupta, chair of the Health and Wellness program at MCCPTA.

The MCCPTA will be hosting a special education parent workshop on January 29.