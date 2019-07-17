Montgomery County council proposes A/C requirements

A vote on the bill is scheduled for this fall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council has proposed a bill that would require air conditioning in all rental units in the county.

Bill 24 – 19 would mandate that A/C is working in rental properties from May through September and that it is maintained by the landlord. Councilmember Tom Hucker and Councilmember Will Jawando are sponsoring the bill. Currently, county code does not require operational air conditioning.

“In this area, in downtown Silver Spring, rent is around $2,000 and up, so to have to pay for your own air conditioning unit, that’s not fair, that’s not right,” said Arione Clinton, a resident.

A vote on the bill is scheduled for this fall.