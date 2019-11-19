Montgomery County Council passes Racial Equity and Social Justice Act

The act hopes to establish a county-wide program along with an office of Racial Equity and Social Justice in the executive branch of Montgomery County government.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the Racial Equity and Social Justice Act on Tuesday.

The act hopes to establish a county-wide program along with an office of Racial Equity and Social Justice in the executive branch of Montgomery County government. The act will require a racial equity and social justice statement on all future legislation. It will also require all county employees to complete equity and justice training.

County council president Nancy Navarro led the bill.

“This is the work, the very patient structural work of dismantling many of those structural barriers that have lead to those disparities. This is not the answer to everything we are facing in this county,” said Navarro.

The council hopes the bill will impact the health, wealth and quality of life for all county residents.