Montgomery County Council hires first Chief Equity Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council has approved their very first Chief Equity Officer, and this role is not only the first in the county, but in the state.

Tiffany Ward was just confirmed by the Montgomery County Council to oversee the county’s new racial equity and social justice initiative. Ward, who is a native of Washington, D.C., served as a Senior Legislative Aide to Elrich before he took office as County Executive. Last year, councilmember Nancy Navarro introduced the Racial Equity Law that requires all county employees to go through racial equity training. It will also create an advisory committee to review the equity impact in every department in the county. “We’re really going to tackle training, right now, so we spent the last year doing what we call ‘community conversations’ around county, and helping our constituents and residents understand what we were doing, and now, it’s time to really do that in our workforce,” Ward said.

The Racial Equity Social Justice Act was unanimously passed in November of last year.