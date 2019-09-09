Montgomery County council back in session

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After a month-long recess, the Montgomery County Council is back in session. The county is facing a lot of pressure after receiving backlash from the White House on their immigration policies and efforts of finding a new police chief.

Montgomery County councilmembers hit the ground running this week after being on recess for a little over a month. Officials are now talking about county’s priorities.

“One of the things that I’ll be looking forward towards is seeing who the county executive is going to nominate to lead a very important department the police department to make sure all our residents feel safe,” said Evan Glass, Montgomery County Councilmember at-large.

A few weeks ago the county lost their last standing candidate for the Montgomery County Police chief position.

Councilmember Andrew Friedson posted on his Facebook the council voted unanimously to support accessory dwelling units that offer families another housing option for loved ones with disabilities.

“If we can’t all get together at one table were never going to make any progress,” said Hans Riemer, Montgomery County Councilmember.

During the public safety committee meeting, officials discussed a bill which would establish a 13-member policing advisory commission.

“We’ve got to get all the stake holders to exchange their views and it doesn’t mean everybody has to agree but there’s got to be a place where these views are being exchanged,” said Riemer.

“Look into vision zero and make sure that pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers, and everybody else who use our roadways are safe when doing so,” said Glass.

Officials say goal is to work together to continue passing bills that keeps Montgomery County a safe, comfortable, and a welcoming community.